RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Dayton in Ohio is a top-tier national Catholic research university with a mission of service and leadership in community. It currently has 11,474 students and 120,000 alumni worldwide and ranks as the leading Catholic university for sponsored engineering research and development. Like many other academic institutions across the United States the university extended online learning through the remainder of spring semester and postponed May commencement ceremonies. Faculty and staff worked to put into place all of the processes to complete the transition from on-campus learning to fully remote learning and communicate these actions to the university’s community.



The crisis also presented challenges for the procurement team, which needed to flag and track purchases related to COVID-19. On March 5, a new COVID-19 activity code was created to support this task using their eProcurement and ERP systems. Angela Langenderfer, Senior Business Analyst, Procurement and Payable Services, weighs in, “The trick is to ensure that campus assigns the new activity code to all related COVID-19 expenditures. In addition to multiple communication emails to campus, we leveraged our JAGGAER solution to create new Advanced Dynamic Workflows (ADWs) to intervene, if necessary. To be honest, the JAGGAER solution has been a critical tool during this challenging time. In addition to providing a platform to work remotely, we have been able to significantly curtail spend across campus. We reduced requisitions by 51 percent in one week alone.” She added, “As a system administrator, I applaud the functionality that has allowed me to rapidly support strategic changes.”

The university has implemented a business continuity plan that leverages JAGGAER on several levels. The Procurement and Payables Services team created and shared with campus a Guide to Buying and Paying for Goods and Services During the COVID-19 Outbreak, posting a message in the Terms and Conditions section so every user was forced to acknowledge the recent changes.

Using email templates, the team also sent all active suppliers an email about working remotely, submitting invoices electronically and business process changes.

Spend visibility was also key. “We quickly reduced our spend review on ADW workflows so that buyers could review spend much more closely. ADW rules are a great help in this regard,” says Langenderfer. “The new activity account code for COVID-19 allows us to quickly identify COVID-19 related spend, and use this data to support potential, future requests for COVID-19 disaster relief money from the government,” she adds.

“For example, to capture non-catalog orders that did not use the new COVID-19 activity code, our buyers intervened to ensure the new code was applied to the order,” says Langenderfer. The University of Dayton is currently working with JAGGAER to identify potential supply chain issues. Additionally, faculty donated more than 10,000 gloves, 500 face masks and 100 coverall garments to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the University of Dayton



The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research university with offerings from the undergraduate to the doctoral levels. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, the University is a diverse community committed to advancing the common good through intellectual curiosity, academic rigor, community engagement and local, national and global partnerships. Guided by the Marianist educational philosophy, we educate the whole person and link learning and scholarship with leadership and service. http://udayton.edu.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including: advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

Media Contact