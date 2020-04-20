Selbyville, Delaware, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical membranes market recorded a valuation of USD 2.3 billion in 2018, and is poised to acquire a considerable revenue share, at a potential CAGR of 9.2 per cent through 2026. Some of the fundamental factors driving the product adoption globally include, elevating demand for high purity selective separation, expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and increasing occurrence of end-stage renal diseases.

In addition to these, the research also encompasses information about the driving factors and challenges defining the future prospects of the medical membranes market. It also incorporates the current opportunities in micro markets for shareholders to invest accordingly, along with detailed study of competitive landscape and novel innovations offered by the prominent players. According to the given report, the market is bifurcated into material, process technology, and application sectors.

Medical membranes are created artificially for being used in separation purposes across the healthcare industry. They offer fast filtration rate and superior flow in aqueous solution to filter out bacteria, fungi, and fine particles. Moreover, medical membranes are abundantly used in sterile filtration, pre-filtration, sample preparation and infusion therapy, and venting and gas filtration. In addition, mounting use of these membranes in pharmaceutical filtration and hemodialysis also add to the growth of medical membranes market size over the forecast period.

The worldwide medical membranes market is diversified across various key regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and ROW. The report claims that North America has emerged to be a prominent leader in the regional hierarchy of the medical membranes industry. This can aptly be attributed to the feasibility of better medical facilities, rising awareness amongst the regional population, prolific adoption of innovative products, and burgeoning pervasiveness of chronic kidney disorders.

Asia Pacific has also been touted to exhibit high CAGR in the upcoming years which is ascribed to umpteen factors such as rising population graph and elevating frequency of infectious and chronic diseases. The ascending number of manufacturing facilities to address the growing demand from end user industries will also drive the regional business space. These parameters are likely to establish lucrative growth opportunities for the medical membrane market players across the APAC region.

Key vendors partaking in the global medical membranes industry include 3M, Merck Millipore, Amniox, Nipro Corp., Pall Corporation, Sartorius, GE Healthcare, and multiple others.

Worldwide medical membranes industry is divided on the basis of material, process technology, applications, regional analysis, and competitive landscape.

Medical Membranes Market Material Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

PSU & PESU

PVDF

PTFE

PP

Modified Acrylics

Others

Medical Membranes Market Process Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Others

Medical Membranes Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Hemodialysis

Drug Delivery

IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Others

Medical Membranes Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Europe

UK

Germany

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Medical Membranes Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Pall Corporation (US)

Merck Millipore (US)

3M (US)

Sartorius (Germany)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

GE Healthcare (US)

W. L. Gore & Associates (US)

Nipro Corporation

Amniox

