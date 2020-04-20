Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives Market by Raw material (Natural & Synthetic), Product type (Coated, Bonded, and Super), End-use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, Electrical & electronics equipment, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for abrasives was USD 44.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 58.0 billion by 2025.
The growth of the global abrasives market is attributed to the growing automotive, metal fabrication, machinery, electronics, electrical, medical, and construction industries have contributed significantly towards the growth of the abrasives market. However, factors such as uncertainty in economic conditions and rising raw material costs inhibit the growth of the market.
In terms of value and volume, the bonded segment is projected to lead the abrasives market from 2020 to 2025.
Based on type, the bonded segment is projected to be a faster-growing market during the forecast period. The bonded sector is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the next five years. Due to the focus on rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and development of the metal fabrication industry is expected to shift the inclination of both, suppliers and consumers towards abrasive. Increasing demand in welding, automotive, foundry, jewellery industries is also anticipated to propel bonded abrasives market in the next five years. Market participants are focusing on novel products such as wide belts, flexible belts, nonwoven fabric abrasives, seeded gel abrasives and polyester backed abrasives. This factor is also expected to boost demand over the forecast period.
Increasing demand from the machinery industry coupled with the growing automotive industry is expected to drive the abrasive market.
The growth of the abrasives market is driven by the increased demand for automotive and machinery, throughout the world, especially in Asia Pacific due to urbanization and industrialization. Also, the accurate manufacturing features involving various applications (grinding, cutting, polishing, sanding, and others) of the abrasive are attracting the end-use industry significantly. With the emergence of new technologies, contractors and consumers are looking for advanced and accurate manufacturing, which are driving the market for abrasive globally.
In terms of both value as well as volume, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share in the global abrasives market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for abrasives due to its increasing economic growth. The market for Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rise in disposable income, exceptional demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and rise in the sales of electronic devices are driving the abrasive market. Due to the increasing consumption and production of industrial products in developing economies such as India and China, the abrasive market in these countries is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other Asia Pacific countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Market Drivers
5.2.2. Market Restraints
5.2.3. Market Challenges
5.2.4. Market Opportunities
6 Abrasives Market, By Raw Material, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Natural
6.3. Synthetic
6.3.1. Metallic abrasives
6.3.2. Aluminum oxide
6.3.3. Silicon carbide
6.3.4. Others
7 Abrasives Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bonded Abrasive
7.3. Coated Abrasive
7.4. Super Abrasive
8 Abrasives Market, By End-Use Industry, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aerospace
8.3. Automotive
8.4. Machinery
8.5. Metal Fabrication
8.6. Electrical & Electronics Equipment
8.7. Others
9 Bonded Abrasives Market, By Bonding Agents, 2018-2025 (Value and Volume)
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Vitreous
9.3. Resin
9.4. Metal Bonded
9.5. Electroplated
9.6. Rubber
9.7. Others
10 Abrasives Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)
10.1. North America
10.1.1. US
10.1.2. Canada
10.1.3. Mexico
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. UK
10.2.2. Germany
10.2.3. France
10.2.4. Italy
10.2.5. Spain
10.2.6. Others
10.3. Asia Pacific
10.3.1. China
10.3.2. India
10.3.3. South Korea
10.3.4. Japan
10.3.5. Others
10.4. South America
10.4.1. Brazil
10.4.2. Argentina
10.4.3. Others
10.5. MEA
10.5.1. UAE
10.5.2. Saudi Arabia
10.5.3. South Africa
10.5.4. Morocco
10.5.5. Algeria
10.5.6. Others
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1. Overview
11.2. Competitive Situations & Trends
11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4. Agreements, Collaborations & Joint Ventures
11.5. Expansions & Investments
11.6. New Product/ Service Launches
12 Company Profiles
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Robert Bosch GMBH
12.3. 3M Company
12.4. DuPont
12.5. DRONCO GmbH
12.6. Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.
12.7. GRUPO COSENTINO, S.L. (COSENTINO S.A)
12.8. Fujimi Incorporated
12.9. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.
12.10. Cumi Murugappa Group (Carborundum Universal Limited)
12.11. KWH Mirka
12.12. HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
12.13. NIPPON RESIBON
12.14. Sankyo Rikagaku Co., Ltd.
12.15. Abrasiflex Pty Ltd
12.16. NORITAKE CO.,LIMITED
12.17. Tyrolit Group
12.18. Boride Engineered Abrasives
12.19. VSM
12.20. Flexovit
12.21. SurfacePrep
