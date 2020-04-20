Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives Market by Raw material (Natural & Synthetic), Product type (Coated, Bonded, and Super), End-use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, Electrical & electronics equipment, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for abrasives was USD 44.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 58.0 billion by 2025.



The growth of the global abrasives market is attributed to the growing automotive, metal fabrication, machinery, electronics, electrical, medical, and construction industries have contributed significantly towards the growth of the abrasives market. However, factors such as uncertainty in economic conditions and rising raw material costs inhibit the growth of the market.



In terms of value and volume, the bonded segment is projected to lead the abrasives market from 2020 to 2025.



Based on type, the bonded segment is projected to be a faster-growing market during the forecast period. The bonded sector is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the next five years. Due to the focus on rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and development of the metal fabrication industry is expected to shift the inclination of both, suppliers and consumers towards abrasive. Increasing demand in welding, automotive, foundry, jewellery industries is also anticipated to propel bonded abrasives market in the next five years. Market participants are focusing on novel products such as wide belts, flexible belts, nonwoven fabric abrasives, seeded gel abrasives and polyester backed abrasives. This factor is also expected to boost demand over the forecast period.



Increasing demand from the machinery industry coupled with the growing automotive industry is expected to drive the abrasive market.



The growth of the abrasives market is driven by the increased demand for automotive and machinery, throughout the world, especially in Asia Pacific due to urbanization and industrialization. Also, the accurate manufacturing features involving various applications (grinding, cutting, polishing, sanding, and others) of the abrasive are attracting the end-use industry significantly. With the emergence of new technologies, contractors and consumers are looking for advanced and accurate manufacturing, which are driving the market for abrasive globally.



In terms of both value as well as volume, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share in the global abrasives market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for abrasives due to its increasing economic growth. The market for Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rise in disposable income, exceptional demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and rise in the sales of electronic devices are driving the abrasive market. Due to the increasing consumption and production of industrial products in developing economies such as India and China, the abrasive market in these countries is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other Asia Pacific countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Market Drivers

5.2.2. Market Restraints

5.2.3. Market Challenges

5.2.4. Market Opportunities



6 Abrasives Market, By Raw Material, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural

6.3. Synthetic

6.3.1. Metallic abrasives

6.3.2. Aluminum oxide

6.3.3. Silicon carbide

6.3.4. Others



7 Abrasives Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bonded Abrasive

7.3. Coated Abrasive

7.4. Super Abrasive



8 Abrasives Market, By End-Use Industry, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Machinery

8.5. Metal Fabrication

8.6. Electrical & Electronics Equipment

8.7. Others



9 Bonded Abrasives Market, By Bonding Agents, 2018-2025 (Value and Volume)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Vitreous

9.3. Resin

9.4. Metal Bonded

9.5. Electroplated

9.6. Rubber

9.7. Others



10 Abrasives Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Value & Volume)

10.1. North America

10.1.1. US

10.1.2. Canada

10.1.3. Mexico

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. UK

10.2.2. Germany

10.2.3. France

10.2.4. Italy

10.2.5. Spain

10.2.6. Others

10.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.1. China

10.3.2. India

10.3.3. South Korea

10.3.4. Japan

10.3.5. Others

10.4. South America

10.4.1. Brazil

10.4.2. Argentina

10.4.3. Others

10.5. MEA

10.5.1. UAE

10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.5.3. South Africa

10.5.4. Morocco

10.5.5. Algeria

10.5.6. Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Competitive Situations & Trends

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Agreements, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

11.5. Expansions & Investments

11.6. New Product/ Service Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Robert Bosch GMBH

12.3. 3M Company

12.4. DuPont

12.5. DRONCO GmbH

12.6. Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.

12.7. GRUPO COSENTINO, S.L. (COSENTINO S.A)

12.8. Fujimi Incorporated

12.9. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

12.10. Cumi Murugappa Group (Carborundum Universal Limited)

12.11. KWH Mirka

12.12. HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

12.13. NIPPON RESIBON

12.14. Sankyo Rikagaku Co., Ltd.

12.15. Abrasiflex Pty Ltd

12.16. NORITAKE CO.,LIMITED

12.17. Tyrolit Group

12.18. Boride Engineered Abrasives

12.19. VSM

12.20. Flexovit

12.21. SurfacePrep



