The "Drug Discovery Informatics Market by Function (Target Data, Sequencing Data Analysis, Docking) Solution (Software, Services), Application (Drug Development), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Contract Research Organizations)-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug discovery informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rising R&D expenditure, growing support for research, especially in the area of rare diseases, and the rising use of informatics in drug discovery. However, the scarcity of skilled professionals and the high setup cost of informatics software is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The market study covers the drug discovery informatics market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on product, type of surgery, end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major companies in the drug discovery informatics market include Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), Charles River Laboratories (US), IBM (US), Clarivate Analytics (US), and Accenture (Ireland). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the drug discovery informatics market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The sequence and target data analysis segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019



On the basis of function the market is broadly segmented into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, molecular modeling, library & database preparation, and other functions. The sequencing and target data analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market for the function segment of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased application for sequencing analysis for the new drug entity and ease of handling of information from different sources and different domains.



The software market dominated the market, by solution segment, in 2019



Based on solution the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into software and services. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising demand for new chemical entities due to the rise in new disease prevalence. The software helps eliminate the chance of drug failure, on a broad scope, and fulfills a wide range of other functionalities. This has ensured the demand for drug discovery informatics software among end-users.



The pharmaceutical companies segment commanded the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019



By the end-user, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and other end users. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019, pharmaceutical companies are using this informatics software extensively for pre-clinical research & development, target identification, compound screening and lead identification, and streamlining their drug discovery process which is the major factor for driving the growth of this segment.



The Asia-Pacific region to register the highest growth in the global drug discovery informatics market during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, rising number of CROs, and the presence of less-stringent regulations for drug discovery processes



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Overview

4.2 North America: Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Solution and Country (2019)

4.3 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Function (USD Million)

4.4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share, by End-user, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Research Spending on Informatics by the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand and Support for Rare Disease and Orphan Drug Research

5.2.1.3 Focus on Drug Discovery Using Informatics Software

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Setup Costs of Informatics Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Patent Expiry

5.2.3.2 Growing Biotechnology Industry and Biologics Market

5.2.3.3 Growth in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

6.2.1 Sequencing & Target Data Analysis Holds Largest Share of the Market, by Function

6.3 Docking

6.3.1 Molecular Docking Targets the Development of Potential Molecules

6.4 Molecular Modeling

6.4.1 Capability to Generate Estimations of Drug Potential Make Modeling a Prominent Tool

6.5 Library & Database Preparation

6.5.1 Increase in Drug Research is Expanding the Use of Drug Databases

6.6 Other Functions



7 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Development

7.2.1 Preclinical Testing

7.2.1.1 Growth in the Number of Preclinical Testing Activities to Support Market Growth

7.2.2 Clinical Trials

7.2.2.1 Informatics Software Help Assess Important Aspects About Clinical Trial Success

7.3 Drug Discovery

7.3.1 Increased Spending on Drug Discovery to Drive Market Growth



8 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Benefits of Informatics Software in Drug Discovery are Driving the Growth of the Market

8.3 Services

8.3.1 A Wide Range of Services is Available in the Market, from Installation to Post-Sales Support



9 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical Companies Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

9.3 Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Boost the Use of Informatics in Biotechnology Companies

9.4 Contract Research Organizations

9.4.1 Rise in Outsourcing to Drive the Growth of this End-user Segment

9.5 Other End-users



10 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Rising R&D to Support the Growth of the Drug Discovery Informatics Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Presence of a Strong Pharmaceuticals Industry to Propel Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 the UK is the Largest Market for Drug Discovery Informatics in Europe

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Loss of Patent Exclusivity of Biologics to Support the Growth of the Drug Discovery Informatics Market in France

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery & Development to Drive Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 High Production Volume to Boost Drug Informatics Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Rising R&D Expenditure to Drive Market Growth in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Large R&D Pharmaceutical Footprint to Drive Market Growth in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Presence of a Large Number of Cros in India to Propel Market Growth

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Rising Government Initiatives for Drug Discovery to Support the Adoption of Informatics Software in Japan

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Latin America is An Attractive Market for Drug Discovery Informatics in the RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Product & Service Launches

11.4.2 Key Acquisitions

11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4.4 Key Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Jubilant Life Sciences

12.2 Charles River Laboratories International

12.3 IBM

12.4 Clarivate Analytics

12.5 Accenture

12.6 Perkinelmer

12.7 Dassault Systemes

12.8 Eurofins Scientific

12.9 Evotec AG

12.10 Cognizant

12.11 Infosys Limited

12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.13 Albany Molecular Research

12.14 Schrodinger

12.15 Selvita

12.16 Certara

12.17 GVK Biosciences

12.18 Openeye Scientific Software

12.19 IO Informatics

12.20 CDD



