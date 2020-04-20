Company announcement no. 07 - 20

20 April 2020





Notification of Managers’ transactions

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG:

Jesper Præstensgaard (Board Member)

Jesper Præstensgaard has on 17 April 2020 through Praestensgaard ApS (a company 100 % owned by Jesper Præstensgaard) bought 1,681 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 89.09 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Martin Diernisse, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.dk

Attachments:

Notification of Managers’ transaction – Praestensgaard ApS

