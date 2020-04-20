Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Assessment of Aerospace Aftermarket: Focus on Type, Aircraft Class, and Industry - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the rise in the military budget by various countries to modernize defense systems with significant investments for regular maintenance of their aircraft, and active participation of various small-scale and mid-scale MROs to provide efficient services to airlines are expected to support the growth of the market. Engine type witnessed the highest market value in the aerospace aftermarket in 2019, as this service has largely been provided by in-house, independent MRO service providers, and the airline third party.



In addition, narrowbody aircraft class is expected to be the most lucrative application segment in the aerospace aftermarket, attributed to the replacement of turboprops and regional jets with narrowbody aircraft with extended ranges and fuel efficiency, resulting in significant cost-efficient maintenance. Such advancements draw the attention of MROs to cater to new packages of service specific to this segment.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of type, aircraft class, industry, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Some of the key players in the global aerospace aftermarket Airbus, Aeroprecision, Collins Aerospace, Cyient, Pratt and Whitney, MTU Aero Engines, Lufthansa Technik AG, GE Aviation, Boeing, Honeywell, ST Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, Rolls Royce Delta TechOps, Haeco Group, among others.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the trends in the aerospace aftermarket industry across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for global aerospace aftermarket during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global aerospace aftermarket industry?

Which type (line and base maintenance, components, engine, airframe) is expected to dominate the aerospace aftermarket in the coming years?

What is the total revenue generated in the global aerospace aftermarket by aircraft class in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Which industry segment (military or commercial) of aerospace aftermarket (commercial and military) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What was the total revenue generated by the global aerospace aftermarket across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2030?

Who are the key players in the global aerospace aftermarket industry, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the global aerospace aftermarket companies foresee in the next ten years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global aerospace aftermarket?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

1.2 Drivers

1.2.1 Increase in Defense Budget for Aircraft Maintenance

1.2.2 Upsurge in Passenger Air Traffic

1.2.3 Increase in Aircraft Fleet

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Lack of Expertise for MRO Services

1.3.2 Material Shortages

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Expansion of New Facilities by Service Providers

1.5 Industry Trends



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Companies in the Aerospace Aftermarket

2.2 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Contracts

2.2.2 Service or Program Launches

2.2.3 Facility Expansion

2.2.4 Other Key Developments

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Global Aerospace Aftermarket, 2019-2030

3.1 Assumptions and Limitations

3.2 Market Overview



4 Global Aerospace Aftermarket (by Type), 2019-2030

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Engine

4.1.2 Components

4.1.3 Line and Base Maintenance

4.1.4 Airframe



5 Global Aerospace Aftermarket (by Aircraft Class), 2019-2030

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Narrowbody

5.1.2 Widebody

5.1.3 Helicopter

5.1.4 Transport

5.1.5 Fighters

5.1.6 Regional Jet

5.1.7 Turboprop



6 Global Aerospace Aftermarket (by Industry), 2019-2030

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Commercial

6.1.2 Military



7 Global Aerospace Aftermarket Market (by Region)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.6 Latin America



8 Research Scope and Methodology

8.1 Scope of the Report

8.2 Global Aerospace Aftermarket Research Methodology



9 Appendix

9.1 Related Reports



