AMITYVILLE, NY, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. EST. Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic Brands, will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

Event: Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34331

“Now is a great time to connect with the investment community to update them on the exciting Iconic story,” stated Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic. “We are coming off a great 2019, which saw our total revenue increased by 114% year-over-year, driven by sales of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, BiVi Sicilian Vodka, and Hooters Spirits. I’m also excited to share new milestones and upcoming business plans, as well as our current philanthropic effort with Direct Relief in response to the COVID-19 crisis, with the Planet MicroCap community.”

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with Iconic, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Schedule”: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. In addition, Iconic developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits in partnership with United Spirits, Inc., a leading private-label beverage company and affiliate of Iconic, for Hooters restaurants and off-premise retail locations both domestically and internationally.

