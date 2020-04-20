Grom Social’s Award-Winning App Shows its Appreciation

BOCA RATON, FL, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), is a leading social media platform and original content provider for children between the ages of 5 and 16.

Through these unprecedented and difficult times, we have seen the world coming together for the greater good and we want to be part of this movement.

For the next 60 days, we will donate all premium membership proceeds from our MamaBear parenting app to organizations supporting frontline workers impacted by COVID-19. The MamaBear app is a COPPA-compliant worry-free, parenting app that can be used to monitor your child's online activity and physical location. The entire proceeds of $4.99 for the six-month premium subscription, which includes an ad-free experience, will be donated to benefit those selfless front-liners. The MamaBear app is available on Google Play stores & IOS for download.

We appreciate all of your support and remember; help keep your kids safe for pennies a day while also supporting those who are taking care of us.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GRMM) is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children 16 years and under; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government, and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods and the other risks set forth in Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

