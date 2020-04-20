RENO, Nev., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK), AKA Rosinbomb industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ brand of extraction presses and technology, is pleased to announce that Forbes.com has written an in-depth feature and interview with the company’s President Ryan Mayer and CEO Fred Angelopoulos.



Forbes contributor Warren Bobrow asked a series of probing questions about the Rosinbomb brand, products and vision for the company’s future. Mayer and Angelopoulos provide insight into the origins of the company as well as their beliefs and passion to continually innovate the brand and products and push through all barriers on their mission to help the consumer and the commercial developers craft safe, solventless and organic extracts.

“We’re very grateful to Warren and Forbes.com for choosing our company to feature on the industry’s marquee day,” stated Maverick Technology Solutions’ President and Founder, Ryan Mayer. He continued, “I enjoyed discussing our roots as well as our present and future plans for the company. We believe this type of exposure will help inform more people about how solventless concentrates can benefit and enhance their lives.”

“Forbes.com has always stood for having the highest standards of journalism and is one of the preeminent media outlets in the world. This is quite an honor,” said Maverick CEO, Fred Angelopoulos. “This piece illuminates our strong beliefs in the American entrepreneurial spirit.” Fred continued, “As the global leader in safe, solventless technology, with products proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, we look forward to innovating and continuing to press the envelope on rosin press technology.”

Author of the article Warren Bobrow was keen to point out, “I challenge you to find any machine on the market that can make such a high-quality rosin with the technology that is available right now- for home use! Impossible I will say. There is nothing like this machine.”

The full Forbes.com article is available HERE .

The complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories are available at http://www.rosinbomb.com .

#rosinbomb

#rosin

#rosinpress

#rosinbombrocket

#rosinbombm-60

#solventless

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About Maverick Technology Solutions, Inc.

Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) has over three years operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Contact:

Farley Cahen

Elevated Agency

(818) 810-7282

press@rosinbomb.com

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com