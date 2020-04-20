Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Virtual Reality market accounted for $7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $91.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing digitization and availability of affordable VR devices, penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment sector, huge investment in virtual reality market. However, health concerns relating to low resolution and lack of movement is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming the way we relate with the objects and environment around us. Virtual presents a 3D computer generated environment which a person can explore and interact with and the person becomes a part of the near-reality world. Virtual reality is gaining popularity across various sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, real-estate, education, etc. It is being used to offer training to doctors and employees to avoid any mistakes. Digital meetings and conferences in a real-time are becoming possible with Virtual Reality. It is making it more expedient for architects to evaluate designs and see how the structure will look in real.
By device type, gesture-tracking devices are used as input devices for VR systems. These tracking devices track the user's movements and enable the user to interact with the virtual environment. Gesture-tracking devices include data gloves, treadmills, and controllers to facilitate gesture and action tracking in VR applications. These devices might be helpful for surgeons during surgery. During a surgical intervention, the surgeon needs to control surgical devices such as X-ray, drill, and endoscope; a contact-free, gesture-based controller can be used by the surgeon, which, in turn, would help in touchless approach.
Based on the geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, the use of VR in various applications, especially in consumer electronics, is helping the growth of the VR market in this region. Applications such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer, and commercial are utilizing VR technologies for further advancements. The US has many global players featuring VR products and solutions. This helps North America stand out as the major region in the global VR market. The increased use of VR for applications such as tourism and ecommerce, as well as for training purposes, has helped drive the VR market in the region.
Some of the key players in virtual reality market include Sony, HTC, Google, Vuzix, Apple Inc., Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Eon Reality, Facebook, Inc, CyberGlove Systems, Sensics, Sixense Enterprises, Merge Labs, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Dessault Systems SE, Lenovo Group Ltd., Autodesk Inc., and Magic Leap, Inc.
