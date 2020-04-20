Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Silicon Carbide market accounted for $526.03 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2968.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. Surging preference for motor drives in lining SIC-based devices and high demand for SiC Devices in power electronics industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high material and fabrication cost are hampering the market growth.



Silicon carbide is a compound of silica and carbon. SIC is one of the hard material, which has extraordinary performance when compared to silicon. Additionally, it can possibly to offer high power switching application in extreme environment. Silicon carbide is wide gap semiconductor material which is utilized in semiconductor electronics devices that work at high temperature or high voltage or both. This property has made silicon carbide to highly ideal in end-use applications.



Based on the end user, the power electronics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the ability of SiC to diminish energy loss and rise life and also the efficiency of power electronics. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing sales of electric and hybrid electric vehicles and initiatives taken by several governments to promote the use of these vehicles in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Silicon Carbide Market include Infineon Technologies AG, CREE, Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, UnitedSiC, SEMIKRON, Ascatron, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. and Powerex Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Green silicon carbide

5.3 Black silicon carbide



6 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SiC Discrete Device

6.2.1 SiC Diode

6.2.2 SiC Module

6.2.3 SIC MOSFET

6.2.4 Thyristors

6.3 SiC Bare Die



7 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Wafer Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2 Inch

7.3 4 Inch

7.4 6 Inch and Above



8 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Refractory Grade

8.3 Metallurgical Grade



9 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Crystal Structures

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Zinc Blende (3C-SiC)

9.3 Wurtzite (6H-SiC)

9.4 Wurtzite (4H-SiC)

9.5 Rhombohedral (15R-SiC)



10 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wind Turbines

10.3 Solar Power Systems

10.4 RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations

10.5 Power Supplies and Inverters

10.6 Power Grid Devices

10.7 Lighting Control Systems

10.8 Industrial Motor Drives

10.9 High-Voltage Direct Current Systems (HVCD)

10.10 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTs)

10.11 Flame Detectors

10.12 EV Motor Drives

10.13 EV Charging Stations

10.14 Electronic Combat Systems



11 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Telecommunication

11.3 Steel

11.4 Semiconductors

11.5 Renewable Power Generation

11.6 Refractory Industry

11.7 Power Electronics

11.8 Military & Defense

11.9 Metallurgical Industry

11.10 Healthcare & Medical

11.11 Energy & Power

11.12 Electrical & Electronics

11.13 Consumer Electronics

11.14 Chemical

11.15 Ceramic Industry

11.16 Automotive

11.17 Aerospace & Aviation

11.18 Abrasive Industry



12 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Infineon Technologies AG

14.2 CREE Inc

14.3 ROHM Co Ltd

14.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

14.5 Fuji Electric Co Ltd

14.6 ON Semiconductor

14.7 General Electric Company

14.8 Toshiba Corporation

14.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.10 Microchip Technology Incorporated

14.11 UnitedSiC

14.12 SEMIKRON

14.13 Ascatron

14.14 GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc

14.15 Powerex Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g1xl2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900