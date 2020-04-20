Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Silicon Carbide market accounted for $526.03 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2968.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. Surging preference for motor drives in lining SIC-based devices and high demand for SiC Devices in power electronics industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high material and fabrication cost are hampering the market growth.
Silicon carbide is a compound of silica and carbon. SIC is one of the hard material, which has extraordinary performance when compared to silicon. Additionally, it can possibly to offer high power switching application in extreme environment. Silicon carbide is wide gap semiconductor material which is utilized in semiconductor electronics devices that work at high temperature or high voltage or both. This property has made silicon carbide to highly ideal in end-use applications.
Based on the end user, the power electronics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the ability of SiC to diminish energy loss and rise life and also the efficiency of power electronics. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing sales of electric and hybrid electric vehicles and initiatives taken by several governments to promote the use of these vehicles in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Silicon Carbide Market include Infineon Technologies AG, CREE, Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, UnitedSiC, SEMIKRON, Ascatron, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. and Powerex Inc.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Green silicon carbide
5.3 Black silicon carbide
6 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 SiC Discrete Device
6.2.1 SiC Diode
6.2.2 SiC Module
6.2.3 SIC MOSFET
6.2.4 Thyristors
6.3 SiC Bare Die
7 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Wafer Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 2 Inch
7.3 4 Inch
7.4 6 Inch and Above
8 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Refractory Grade
8.3 Metallurgical Grade
9 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Crystal Structures
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Zinc Blende (3C-SiC)
9.3 Wurtzite (6H-SiC)
9.4 Wurtzite (4H-SiC)
9.5 Rhombohedral (15R-SiC)
10 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Wind Turbines
10.3 Solar Power Systems
10.4 RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations
10.5 Power Supplies and Inverters
10.6 Power Grid Devices
10.7 Lighting Control Systems
10.8 Industrial Motor Drives
10.9 High-Voltage Direct Current Systems (HVCD)
10.10 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTs)
10.11 Flame Detectors
10.12 EV Motor Drives
10.13 EV Charging Stations
10.14 Electronic Combat Systems
11 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Telecommunication
11.3 Steel
11.4 Semiconductors
11.5 Renewable Power Generation
11.6 Refractory Industry
11.7 Power Electronics
11.8 Military & Defense
11.9 Metallurgical Industry
11.10 Healthcare & Medical
11.11 Energy & Power
11.12 Electrical & Electronics
11.13 Consumer Electronics
11.14 Chemical
11.15 Ceramic Industry
11.16 Automotive
11.17 Aerospace & Aviation
11.18 Abrasive Industry
12 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Infineon Technologies AG
14.2 CREE Inc
14.3 ROHM Co Ltd
14.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.
14.5 Fuji Electric Co Ltd
14.6 ON Semiconductor
14.7 General Electric Company
14.8 Toshiba Corporation
14.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation
14.10 Microchip Technology Incorporated
14.11 UnitedSiC
14.12 SEMIKRON
14.13 Ascatron
14.14 GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc
14.15 Powerex Inc
