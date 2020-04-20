Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesive Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Adhesive Tapes market accounted for $53.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $105.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Some of the main factors propelling the market growth are needed for adhesive applications in various industries and the increasing urbanization. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Adhesive tape refers to any kind of combinations of backing materials coated with an adhesive and a release liner if needed. The adhesive-coated backing or carrier is then wound up to form a long jumbo roll of tape.
By end user, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to high demand of adhesive products in this sector. Increasing surgical procedures also propel the growth of this segment. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the low costs of raw materials and easy availability of cheap labour.
Some of the key players in Adhesive Tapes Market include Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M Company, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, Mactac LLC, Scapa Group plc, CCT Tapes, Echotape, Nichiban Co Ltd, Saint Gobain, and Boston Tapes SPA.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rubber-based
5.3 Acrylic
5.4 Polyurethane
5.5 Silicone
5.6 Epoxy
5.7 Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)
5.8 Butyl
6 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Specialty
6.3 Commodity
7 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Paper
7.3 Metal
7.4 Foam
7.5 Cloth
7.6 Plastic
7.6.1 Polyvinyl Chloride
7.6.2 Polyamide (PA)
7.6.3 Polypropylene
7.6.4 Polyethylene (PE)
7.6.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
8 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pressure-sensitive
8.3 Solvent-based
8.4 Water-based
8.5 Self-adhesive
8.6 Hot-melt-based
8.7 Reactive
9 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Consumer and Office
9.4 Electrical and Electronics
9.5 Building and Construction
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Packaging
9.8 Retail
9.9 Paper & Printing
9.10 Masking
9.11 White Goods
10 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Nitto Denko Corporation
12.2 3M Company
12.3 LINTEC Corporation
12.4 Tesa SE
12.5 Shurtape Technologies LLC
12.6 Avery Dennison Corporation
12.7 Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG
12.8 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
12.9 Mactac LLC
12.10 Scapa Group plc
12.11 CCT Tapes
12.12 Echotape
12.13 Nichiban Co Ltd
12.14 Saint Gobain
12.15 Boston Tapes SPA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emmlg5
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
