The Global Adhesive Tapes market accounted for $53.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $105.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Some of the main factors propelling the market growth are needed for adhesive applications in various industries and the increasing urbanization. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Adhesive tape refers to any kind of combinations of backing materials coated with an adhesive and a release liner if needed. The adhesive-coated backing or carrier is then wound up to form a long jumbo roll of tape.



By end user, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to high demand of adhesive products in this sector. Increasing surgical procedures also propel the growth of this segment. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the low costs of raw materials and easy availability of cheap labour.



Some of the key players in Adhesive Tapes Market include Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M Company, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, Mactac LLC, Scapa Group plc, CCT Tapes, Echotape, Nichiban Co Ltd, Saint Gobain, and Boston Tapes SPA.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rubber-based

5.3 Acrylic

5.4 Polyurethane

5.5 Silicone

5.6 Epoxy

5.7 Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)

5.8 Butyl



6 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Specialty

6.3 Commodity



7 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paper

7.3 Metal

7.4 Foam

7.5 Cloth

7.6 Plastic

7.6.1 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.6.2 Polyamide (PA)

7.6.3 Polypropylene

7.6.4 Polyethylene (PE)

7.6.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



8 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pressure-sensitive

8.3 Solvent-based

8.4 Water-based

8.5 Self-adhesive

8.6 Hot-melt-based

8.7 Reactive



9 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Consumer and Office

9.4 Electrical and Electronics

9.5 Building and Construction

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Packaging

9.8 Retail

9.9 Paper & Printing

9.10 Masking

9.11 White Goods



10 Global Adhesive Tapes Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Nitto Denko Corporation

12.2 3M Company

12.3 LINTEC Corporation

12.4 Tesa SE

12.5 Shurtape Technologies LLC

12.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.7 Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

12.8 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

12.9 Mactac LLC

12.10 Scapa Group plc

12.11 CCT Tapes

12.12 Echotape

12.13 Nichiban Co Ltd

12.14 Saint Gobain

12.15 Boston Tapes SPA



