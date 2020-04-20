Company announcement no 2020-06 20 April 2020

Completion of capital reduction in Demant A/S

As stated in company announcement no. 2020-04, it was decided at Demant A/S’ ordinary general meeting on 10 March 2020 to reduce the company’s share capital by nominally DKK 919,173.40 divided into 4,595,867 shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to the company’s holding of treasury shares at 4 February 2020 with the deduction of shares to cover Management's retention programme and the employee share salary arrangement.

The capital reduction was published in the electronic information system of the Danish Business Authority on 12 March 2020. The advertisement period expired without any objections being raised. Consequently, we have notified the Danish Business Authority of the capital reduction. After the capital reduction, the share capital of Demant A/S amounts to nominally DKK 48,138,233.60.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby state that the company’s total share capital and total number of voting rights amount to:

Share capital (nominal): DKK 48,138,233.60 Number of voting rights: 240,691,168

