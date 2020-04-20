Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-viral drug therapy market is expected to grow from $52.2 billion in 2019 to about $59.9 billion in 2020 as there is a surge in demand for antiretroviral drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $62.6 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2023.



The anti-viral drug therapy market consists of sales of anti-viral drugs used for the treatment of viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza and novel coronavirus. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogen, instead they inhibit the development of those viruses. The anti-viral drugs establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others.



This report from the publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for anti-viral drugs which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with Covid 19



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is experiencing rapid growth due to the coronavirus and how it is likely to stabilize as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the anti-viral drug therapy market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider anti-viral drug therapy market market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The anti-viral drug therapy market market section of the report gives context. It compares the anti-viral drug therapy market market with other segments of the anti-viral drug therapy market market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, anti-viral drug therapy market indicators comparison

Major players in the anti-viral drug therapy market are AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and AstraZeneca plc.



The demand for anti-viral drugs is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. As there are no vaccines and potential treatments for Covid-19, companies are trying to repurpose existing drugs in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The use of certain existing anti-viral drugs for the covid-19 treatment is contributing to the growth of anti-viral drugs market. However, if any of these drugs under trails show further promising results in treating the coronavirus infection, the anti-viral market will see further growth.



North America was the largest region in the anti-viral drug therapy market in 2019. The anti-viral drug therapy market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



The anti-viral drug therapy market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, others and by application into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza, others.



In February 2020, GeoVax, a US-based pharmaceutical company, and BravoVax, a China-based pharmaceutical company, have announced plans to develop a coronavirus cure in the form of vaccine based on the former's MVA-VLP vaccine platform. BravoVax will be responsible for testing and manufacturing the vaccine as well as coordinating with the public health and regulatory authorities in China. GeoVax's Modified Vaccinia Ankara platform enables enhanced expression and stable transgenes during the manufacturing process. Combined with immunogenicity of Virus Like Particles (VLPs), the technology enables the production of vaccines. The collaboration between these two companies is to develop a coronavirus vaccine.



Increasing public-private funding for life science research globally is expected to drive the growth of anti-viral drug therapy market . Currently, there are no drugs or vaccines approved for treatment of Covid-19 disease, however, there are several vaccines and drugs in pipeline, and are yet to be approved or launched. Governments around the world announced new grant funds for researchers in vaccines, treatment and diagnostics. Canada government announced C$275M for coronavirus research. Wellcome and the Gates Foundation announced they are joining forces with the credit card company MasterCard in a $125 million push to speed up development of drugs for treating COVID-19 infections. Hence increasing public-private funding for life science research will enhance the research and development which drive the growth of covid-19 anti-viral drug therapy market.



Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are continuously innovating through technological advancements to develop drugs to treat different viral infections. Biopharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines for the treatment of novel coronavirus. Technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector include development of nucleic acid vaccines that are DNA- and RNA-based, and which enable the human body to produce vaccine antigen. Applied DNA Sciences' subsidiary LineaRx and Takis Biotech formed a joint venture to develop a linear DNA vaccine as a treatment for coronavirus. The JV will use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing technology to develop the vaccine. Such initiatives and activities are projected to support market growth to a significant extent.



The emergence of alternative therapies such as naturopathy and homeopathy for the treatment of viral infections is negatively affecting the market. The development of covid-19 anti-viral drugs involves high R&D costs. The development of covid-19 anti-viral drugs involves high operating costs and requires a greater capital investment. Due to high R&D costs involved in drug development, there is growth in the demand for alternative medicines such as naturopathy and homeopathy. Saikosaponins (A, B2, C, and D), which are naturally occurring triterpene glycosides isolated from medicinal plants such as Bupleurum spp., Heteromorpha spp., and Scrophularia scorodonia, exert antiviral activity against HCoV-22E9. Saikosaponins inhibits viral attachment and penetration stages. The marketed drugs would be priced much higher than the actual manufacturing costs. Hence using this naturopathy and homeopathy medicines can restrain the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Characteristics



3. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



7. China Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



8. India Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



9. Japan Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



10. Australia Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



11. Indonesia Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



12. South Korea Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



13. Western Europe Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



14. UK Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



15. Germany Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



16. France Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



17. Eastern Europe Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



18. Russia Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



19. North America Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



20. USA Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



21. South America Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



22. Brazil Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



23. Middle East Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



24. Africa Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



25. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. AbbVie Inc.

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Bristol-Myers-Squibb

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Cipla

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Gilead Sciences Inc

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market



27. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Trends And Strategies



28. Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Medical

Drager

Getinge

Smiths Group

Fisher & Paykel

Air Liquide

Allied Healthcare Products

Teleflex Incorporated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb1re9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900