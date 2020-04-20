SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Autonomous IT Operations platform, today announced The Face of IT Ops from Home, a virtual summit taking place on April 30. Speakers from household-name organizations and industry experts will share their new perspectives and best practices, which could help IT Ops, DevOps, and SRE teams struggling with IT business continuity, remote operations, and outages.



This event features a keynote session and three breakout tracks. Every prospect in attendance will leave with an offer for the recently announced 90-day IT Ops from Home plan.

What:

Even the most advanced IT Ops, DevOps, and SRE teams have been put to the test over the last two months. The Face of IT Ops From Home summit features guest speakers who will provide new perspectives, best practices and tools you can put into action today to come out of this crisis stronger, more agile, and prepared for the future. The two-hour summit will feature breakout sessions that discuss:

How teams are coping with the new wave of digital chaos triggered by the crisis

Which digital transformation initiatives enabled rapid transition to remote operations

How IT Ops, DevOps, and SRE teams continue to save the day when it comes to business continuity

When:

Thursday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST

Who:

Confirmed speakers include leading IT operations executives from AWS, Blackrock 3 and Ulta, along with a few surprises.

○ Track 1: BigPanda's new Field CTO, Jason Walker, will host a breakout session with Jeff Ybarra, senior manager of network and security, Ulta.

○ Track 2: Mohan Kompella will host a session with Kelly Looney and Aditya Muppavarapu from AWS about the foundational elements of agility in the face of change.

○ Track 3: Ron Vidal, co-founder and Partner from Blackrock 3, will explain how the role of the Incident Commander changes in remote response environments. Blackrock 3 is the premier academy for Incident Commanders.

To register for this virtual event, please click here.

About BigPanda

BigPanda helps IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams detect, investigate, and resolve IT incidents and outages, faster and more easily than ever before. Powered by Open Box Machine Learning, BigPanda captures alerts, changes and topology data from all your disparate tools and uses machine learning to reduce IT noise, detect incidents and outages, and surface their probable root cause, in real time. Customers such as Intel, TiVO, Warner Media and Workday rely on BigPanda to reduce their operating costs, improve service availability and performance, and de-risk and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Founded in 2012, BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com