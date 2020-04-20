Sunnyvale, CA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in holographic waveguide display technology for extended reality (XR), today announced that Samsung Venture Investment Corp (Samsung Ventures), has increased its investment in DigiLens. Samsung Ventures first invested in DigiLens’ Series C round and has again invested through a convertible debt instrument. DigiLens develops waveguide displays and laser waveguide-based light engines that provide a cost effective and scalable solution for mass production of high-quality XR waveguide displays. This added investment solidifies DigiLens’ position as an industry leader whose technology will enable head worn XR products at a consumer price point.

While wearable form factors are improving due to the use of waveguide displays, weight and price continue to be major barriers to mass adoption of head worn XR. DigiLens waveguide displays work with its waveguide based light engine technology to produce optimal performance. This combination makes them smaller, thinner and lighter than conventional optics and light engines, and far cheaper to mass produce. DigiLens is focused on providing the right balance of quality, cost and manufacturability of XR optical solutions that will bring about the next generation of mobile platforms.

“Samsung Ventures is a partner who fully understands all the different challenges of the XR ecosystem. Optics are by far the hardest element of the next platform – especially when it comes to packaging them at an affordable price point and sleek form factor that will attract mass adoption,” said Chris Pickett, DigiLens CEO. “XR devices simply can’t work without a compelling optical solution - they are the window into augmenting the world with digital content and we believe DigiLens’ light engine and waveguide solution will finally bring quality optics to the market. We’re hugely proud of our ecosystem of licensed manufacturers, software partners and OEM investors who continue to support us in this mission.”

Human-computer interface technologies - the space where interactions between humans and machines occur - have reached a point where wearables are now able to unlock unique use case value and benefits that previous computing devices couldn’t because they were too heavy and bulky.

“A light-weight, daylight bright smartglasses form factor has become even more important in today’s dynamic marketplace. And for this, it’s important to consider the entire optical chain and system efficiency as a whole solution,” said Alastair Grant, DigiLens Senior Vice President of Optical Engineering. “It’s an honor to have our products validated by the global leader in consumer electronics, I’m excited to be strengthening our relationship with Samsung Ventures and enhancing our partnership on this next phase of our journey together.”

DigiLens’ proprietary optical photopolymer and holographic printing tools direct light passed from the light engine through polymer waveguides, to allow digital content to be placed in the users’ real-world context. The binocular, full-color, transparent and wide field-of-view optical experience gives a fully immersive, 3D, high quality visual experience, whether inside or outside in bright sunlight - packaged within a light-weight head worn design.

DigiLens recognizes the importance of the entire XR ecosystem and works with leaders in hardware, software and manufacturing to bring head worn consumer experiences to reality. In addition, DigiLens works with Continental, the world leader in HUDs for the automotive industry, and other government contractors, who use DigiLens to build a waveguide display for a heads-up guidance system in select aircraft.

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for augmented and extended reality (XR) displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and military industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens investors include industry leaders UDC Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Niantic Labs, Sony Innovation Fund, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Continental AG, and more. For more information about the company, please visit www.digilens.com.

