SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that the demand for mobile personal safety and tracking devices is expected to more than double for the year 2020 due to heightened awareness for monitoring of safety for senior citizens and others brought on by the COVID-19 environment.



Borqs designs and manufactures hi-tech mobile personal safety and tracking devices for a major North American multinational consumer electronics retailer and other customers for constant monitoring and emergency services. The product is also available through major pharmacy chains and online. The wearable device features an easily accessible panic button, location tracking, fall detection and other vital health information. Users wearing the device and with subscription to the service have access 24/7 to a highly trained agent for help at the push of just one button. The mobile device is waterproof and can detect a sudden drop in height as in a fall and will send off an alert, making it particularly appealing to senior citizens and to a wider age-range of consumers particularly in the current environment which the World Health Organization has labelled as a global pandemic. The device was first launched in 2019 and over 100,000 units were delivered within that year. As indicated by Borqs’ customers, demand for the year 2020 is expected to be 2 to 3 times the levels of 2019.

The above information reflects preliminary estimates based on currently available information. The actual number of units to be delivered in 2020 may vary substantially from the preliminary estimates.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

