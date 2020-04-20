VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF: OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce a pilot project with Haywood Securities (USA) Inc. and its parent company, Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, “Haywood”) in which Voleo will deliver code to optimize data for tax reporting for Haywood’s US client base. Haywood is a leading independent broker-dealer that has over seven billion dollars in total assets under administration.



Haywood has identified an opportunity to improve operational efficiency and selected Voleo to implement a technology-driven solution which will enable Haywood to scale operations at lower cost. Pilot project completion is anticipated in Q2 2020. Voleo USA Inc is a FINRA member and broker dealer in the US that has developed software that allows for a seamless, paperless, onboarding experience through its web and mobile platforms. This pilot project is both a step towards additional collaboration opportunities and a demonstration of Voleo’s capabilities as a provider of technology solutions to the financial services industry.

Glen Wilson, Voleo Interim CEO states: “Through Voleo’s US subsidiary, Voleo has accumulated extensive experience in helping our clients meet their tax reporting obligations. These tools are in demand and we are pleased to apply our knowledge to assist Haywood in a digital transformation effort to improve efficiency. This contract is our first opportunity to collaborate with a Canadian independent broker-dealer to demonstrate the efficacy of our product for dealing with US clients, and we are aggressively pursuing additional opportunities to widen the breadth of the collaboration to demonstrate the full capabilities of the Voleo platform.”

Voleo continues to search for additional funding and or a strategic partner and will provide an update shortly.

Voleo also announces that Mr. Daniel Lee CPA, CA will be replacing Ms. Kate-Lynn Genzel as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as a result of her maternity leave.

About Haywood

Founded in 1981, Haywood Securities Inc. (HIS) is a 100 per cent employee-owned investment dealer with more than 300 employees in its Canadian offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. HSI is a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Montreal Exchange (MEX), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). Haywood Securities (USA) Inc. (HUSA), a wholly owned subsidiary, is a broker-dealer registered to transact securities business in the United States and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white labeled for financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

About Voleo USA, Inc.

Voleo USA, Inc is a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) . Security products are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, and will fluctuate in value. We do not solicit, recommend, or offer investment advice. Check the background of Voleo USA, Inc. on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

