ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Times (FT) recently announced that OwnBackup is No. 25 on its first annual FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies , a ranking and special report of the fastest growing companies in North, Central and South America. The list represents innovative and fast-growing companies who are the driving force of the international economy, generating jobs, and sustaining market competitiveness.



The recognition comes just days after OwnBackup launched the OwnBackup Gratitude program , created to provide complimentary data backup and recovery services to healthcare organizations during the global health crisis. Inspired by Salesforce’s commitment to provide free Health Cloud access for emergency response teams, care management teams, and health systems, OwnBackup Gratitude enables new and existing Salesforce Health Cloud users to quickly safeguard and restore any patient health information that may have been deleted or compromised.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas. Thanks to OwnBackup’s dedicated customers, motivated employees, and innovative products, what began as a data recovery start up just a few years ago has grown into a global leader in SaaS business continuity and data protection solutions,” says OwnBackup CEO Sam Gutmann. “More importantly, our success has put us in a position to help organizations in need during difficult times, specifically those in the healthcare industry who are faced with a massive influx of new, highly sensitive patient information.”

As the importance of business continuity and data protection continues to grow, so has OwnBackup. Recently named the second fastest growing tech company in New Jersey as part of Inc’s fastest-growing private companies list, OwnBackup is currently hiring for roles in sales, marketing, customer support, product, technical support, and administration.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, the leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore vendor, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. Helping more than 2,000 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a top-ranked backup and restore ISV on Salesforce AppExchange and was awarded the Salesforce Appy Award in 2018. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., with R&D, support and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the vendor of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications. For more information, visit ownbackup.com .

FT The Americas’ Methodology

In order to be included in the ranking, companies must have a revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2015, revenue of at least $1.5m generated in 2018, be independent (no subsidiary or branch office of any kind), and be headquartered in one of 20 countries in the Americas listed here.

The rating is the result of a joint project by the Financial Times and Statista. The results were achieved by conducting months of research, public calls, intensive database research and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies.

