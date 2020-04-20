TITUSVILLE, Fla. and TOKYO, Japan, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) announces it’s on its way to the other side of the world. Juice “Made in America” is very popular in Japan as the world anticipates seeing the effects of new trade agreements. Japan is open for American companies, like Apple Rush Company, Inc.



After many months and some delays, including a novel virus, the decision of selecting an exclusive agent for Japan has been completed. “The terms and new potential sales will be supplemented Monday, April 20th on the weekly Facebook Live Podcast. But suffice it to say now, we are very happy to announce the selection of PT Innovations Tokyo (PTI), and we look forward to marketing our portfolio of products in Japan,” exclaimed CMO Nicholas Kinports.

Paul Guilfoile, being a well known and respected business executive from his days with Kirin-Tropicana Inc. in Japan, is the founder and CEO of PTI, specializing in product development, importation and distribution of Food and Beverage brands from around the world. PTI’s focus is in helping unique startup brands make their products user friendly to allow entry into the market. From product reformulation guidance, package design needs, to quarantine support and distributor searches.

Paul Guilfoile sums up the opportunity by saying, “the Apple Rush can size is a good fit for extensive vending machine sales programs and shelf sets. We keep ourselves busy developing plans for new brands, just like Apple Rush, from the US, Australia and Europe into the Japanese market. Apple Rush has great tasting beverages, and we are off and running. Japanese consumers are eager to try and buy American products such as the 4 Apple Rush flavors currently canned in Florida.”

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Company, Inc. said, “Paul is our man in Tokyo and we hope to keep him even busier. I will let his credentials speak for themselves (below). The facts are all that matter to me and our loyal investors. The facts say he is the best of all options considered, and not even by any small measure. Further, what excites me the most about Paul is to be able to announce and confirm him as the newest member of our Advisory Board of our Public Company, APRU. The leadership of this company and advisory board of distinguished colleagues welcome Paul and his extensive experience as a beverage guy with Kirin-Tropicana for nearly 2 decades. We can’t wait to have him participate in our regular strategy meetings.”

Paul Guilfoile’s Career:

Chief Executive Officer, PT Innovations, February 2012 - Present, Tokyo, Japan

Product development, importation and distribution of F&B brands from around the world. Our focus is in helping unique startup brands make their products user friendly to allow entry into the market. From product reformulation guidance, package design needs, to quarantine support and distributor searches, we keep ourselves busy developing plans for new brand entries from the US, Australia and Europe into the Japan market. PTI also adapts Japanese F&B brands for the US market.

President, Guilfoile Connections, February 2012 - Present, Kamiyacho, Japan

Guilfoile Connections is a consultancy that is designed to bring companies from different cultures/countries together to do business in Japan. Expertise in beverages and marketing/innovation based on significant experience in the FMCG business. Paul brings 55 years of residence in Japan and 35 years of marketing experience in advertising, R&D and manufacturing with broad connections via the Guilfoile marketing family and the international school alumni community in Japan.



President, Natural Beverages Japan LLC 2017 - 2019

Representing the number one brand of 100% pure and natural juices from Brazil, Natural Beverages Japan (NBJ) launched a line-up of the freshest tasting NFC and FC juices in 2018. NBJ, has handled all import and distribution roles in Japan and also provided support to Brazil with other countries in Asia. Currently, PTI has taken over this role while it continues to negotiate with potential business partners for the brand.



Chairman, Kirin-Tropicana Inc., December 1992 - 2009

Initially under the Seagram umbrella and later under the PepsiCo umbrella, Kirin-Tropicana was formed in 1991. A 50-50 joint venture with the Kirin Beverage Corporation, Paul managed and helped build the Tropicana brand into the #1 brand in Japan over a sixteen year period with revenue of $300 million per annum.

Kirin-Tropicana has been known within the Tropicana family around the world as the Juice innovation company with a minimum of 25 new products launched into the market every year to ensure strong coverage throughout the country.



Previously:

Senior Director for key accounts such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Florida Department of Citrus at Hakuhodo Advertising Ltd., the #2 Advertising agency in Japan.

Senior Account Executive, J. Walter Thompson, Japan.

Senior Account Executive for IBM Asia

Communications Chief, 24th Infantry

Communications Chief for company of 60 - 80 soldiers based in Ft. Stewart Georgia. Responsibilities in radio maintenance, training and field operations including Panama Jungle training & survival training programs.



About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also now up online is www.aprubrands.com , with our expanded product portfolio.

