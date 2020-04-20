20 April 2020 – Kværner ASA’s results for the first quarter 2020, will be published through the Oslo Stock Exchange on Monday 27 April 2019 at 07:00 CET.



Following that, a live presentation will be held at 09:00 CET the same morning, which is made available through a webcast and a dial-in conference call only. The presentation will be concluded with a Q&A session.

Date: Monday 27 April 2020

Time: 09:00 CET

Language: English

For details on the webcast link, conference call dial-in or replay, please follow this link: https://www.kvaerner.com/investors/financial-reporting/latest-quarterly-results/

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code, speaker name or the title of the conference.

The complete first quarter 2020 presentation will be available at http://www.kvaerner.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Idar Eikrem, EVP & CFO, Kvaerner, +Mob: +47 950 28 363, email: ir@kvaerner.com

Media:

Torbjørn Andersen, VP Communication & IR, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@kvaerner.com

