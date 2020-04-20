New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellites: Services, Launch, and Sharing Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886361/?utm_source=GNW



- By application: Technology development and demonstration, earth observation (remote sensing and weather forecasting), communications, space science and research, surveillance and security, and navigation and tracking.

- By end user: Civil, commercial, military and government.



In addition to surveying the industry and conducting a competitive analysis of the satellite market, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis and includes a comprehensive list of company profiles of key players that are active in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 83 tables

- An overview of the global market for satellite communications technologies and description of their commercial and social demand in most countries

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Discussion on current market size, market forecast, market evolution, emerging technologies, components, and research and developments going on satellite communications technologies market and evaluation of

- A breakdown of satellite communications technologies, such as the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), as well as end-use industries, such as automotive, transportation, healthcare, maritime, and energy

- Market share analysis of key market participants, their competitive landscape and profiles of major players in the market, including the Boeing Co., the China National Space Administration (CNSA), European Space Agency (ESA), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), RUAG Holding AG, Sierra Nevada



Summary:

Broadly speaking, satellites are any artificial objects orbiting the earth.They are presently used for many purposes such as communications, navigation, weather forecasting and space research.



These satellites have become an integral part of the global economy and are essential for the development of the infrastructure of government agencies, commercial companies, the telecommunications industry and the space industry.The satellites placed in the earth’s orbit serve as transmitters that have the potential to transmit data from any part of the planet to any other part of the planet.



The satellites currently in operation differ based on their frequency, orbit and mission. They are produced by multiple companies for different purposes such as remote sensing, navigation, communications and broadcasting, space missions, defense systems, and others.



The market for satellites is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.The global market for satellites is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-speed mobile communication networks, high definition TV conversion, remote sensing, direct to home (DTH) television and intercontinental transmission in some of the developed economies.



Moreover, the continuous advancement of internet access and video diffusion (itself accelerated by the demand for digital TV) and the surging growth in communications and content broadcasting are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for satellites across the world. In addition, a rise in space research technologies, a surging

demand for satellites across different application areas, and the emergence of satellite broadband and 5G network technology are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market for satellites in the forecast period.



North America and the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to hold dominant positions in the global market for satellites owing to rapid technological advancements in these regions, the presence of wellestablished players and growing user demand for satellite-based services.The demand for satellites in the defense sector for applications such as military surveillance and navigation-based attack systems is fueling the demand for satellites in these regions.



The global market for satellites has a diverse range of applications due to the numerous benefits satellites offer. Satellites can be used in multiple applications including -

- Communication.

- Earth observation and remote sensing.

- Deep space research.

- Technology demonstration and verification.

- Mapping and navigation.

- Weather monitoring and forecasting.

- Surveillance and security.



The market for satellites is expected to witness growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.The major factors driving growth are increasing demand from a range of application areas such as communications, remote sensing, mapping and navigation, space research, telemetry system, weather forecasting, and security and surveillance, among others, coupled with extensive research and development activities globally.



Studies and research on this subject have introduced a wide range of opportunities that involve the use of satellites. Due to the involvement of these latest technological developments, the market is expected to spread its operations and applications globally.

