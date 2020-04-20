London, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, MPU, MCU, DSP), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Military & Civil Aerospace) – Global Forecast to 2027”. The semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4.7 billion by 2027.

Semiconductors are mostly used in a broad diversity of manufactured electronics devices such as computers, laptops, telecommunications equipment, storage devices, mobile phones, medical equipment, and several common consumer electronics goods. Enhancements in the promising technologies including AI, IoT, big data analytics, drone & robotics, cloud computing, as well as 5G coupled with consistent spending on various research & development activities, decreasing prices of semiconductors, and high competition among players operating in this industry are the key factors driving the growth of the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing (SCM) market. Also, increasing strategic collaborations among semiconductor vendors and electronic devices manufacturers to strengthen the product portfolio and their position in the global market is expected to encourage the growth of the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market during the forecast period. However, construction of handy design with thin-film coating; growing need to maintain easy integration of semiconductor chips with rapidly changing functionality owing to technological advancements; and serious impact of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide will create some challenges on the growth of this market over the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor and Circuits Manufacturing Market

In 2020, the world faces a severe and acute public health emergency due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, highlighting the potential risks and susceptibility of today’s electronics and semiconductor value chain. The pandemic is challenging the companies operating in semiconductor and electronics industry to consider transforming its global supply chain model. Some of the segments in this industry are at high risk such as consumer electronics and automotive, while other segments remain healthy including cloud-computing data centers, communication & connectivity technology, and healthcare. According to a recent survey conducted by Electronics Components Industry Association (ECIA), there is a large shift towards ‘no impact’ and ‘minimal impact’ in all component segments and expects no disruption in the supply chain. Also, slowdown in end-market demand is lowering pressure on the electronics components supply chain.

Though, COVID-19 pandemic will create a serious impact on the demand for semiconductor devices; the factors such as favorable government policies & initiatives including reduction & ease in interest rate, exceptions in tax, and number of financial packages which will not affect the lifestyle of people; high rely on automation; growing demand of medical devices along with the revival of existing devices due to shortage & excess used during this health emergency; and rapid recovery of the Chinese market are showing some positive signs, which in turn, expected to encourage the growth of this market over the coming years.

The global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Taiwan Semiconductor (Taiwan), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Rensas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

The overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market study present historical market data (2018 & 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of component (memory, logic, analog, MPU, optical devices, discrete, microcontroller units, sensors, DSP, others), type (intrinsic semiconductor, extrinsic semiconductor), material type (silicon, germanium, gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, others), application (data processing electronics, communication electronics, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, military and civil aerospace), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on component, the memory device segment accounted for the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the factors such as the increasing consumption of electronic devices; developments in the innovative technology including AI, big data analytics, and cloud computing, among others; increasing number of mobile phones; and rising adoption of memory devices in data centers. However, the optical devices segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, which is mainly due to the increasing usage of optoelectronics chips in CMOS image sensors for various applications such as embedded cameras, LED lighting solutions, and automotive safety; growing technological advancements; and rapidly transforming market for several residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Based on type, extrinsic semiconductor accounted for the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily accounted for the growing adoption of extrinsic semiconductors in various electronic components including integrated chips, diodes, and transistors; easy integration with many devices such as LED, photodetectors, and solar cells; and numerous benefits as compared to other semiconductor types. Moreover, constantly growing energy sector coupled with rising usage of this semiconductor in power electronic devices is encouraging the fastest growth of the extrinsic semiconductor market.

Based on material type, the silicon material segment accounted for the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily due to the factors such as the increasing implementation of silicon material in various electronic devices; a wide range of applications in several industries such as communication, aerospace, and electronics, among others; rising demand for small-sized devices; and increasing strategic collaborations among technology-based companies. However, the silicon carbide material segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing usage of power electronic devices; increasing implementation for EV motors; and growing demand for SiC-based photovoltaic cells, particularly in developing countries.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of major players along with several emerging startups in the region, easy availability of semiconductor equipment, and high consumption of semiconductor devices. In addition, the rapid proliferation of mobile devices, growing technological advancements along with high adoption of modern technologies, and presence of the world’s largest purchaser and importer of chips like China are contributing towards the fastest growth of Asia Pacific region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2017–2020). The semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market have witnessed several partnerships, agreements, and collaborations from leading players in the industry for strengthening geographic footprints, expanding manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and fulfilling the growing needs of the global customers in recent years. For instance, in March 2020, SK Hynix Inc., a Korean memory chip maker, acquired MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, the foundry business of Korea-based logic chipmaker, to strengthen its non-memory chip segments. Similarly, in October 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, collaborated with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), an Indian space research wing, to select chipset platform that supports India’s Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

Scope of the Report :

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component

Memory

Logic

Analog

Micro Processing Unit (MPU)

Optical Devices

Discrete

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Sensor

DSP

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Type

Intrinsic Semiconductor

Extrinsic Semiconductor P-Type Semiconductor N-Type Semiconductor



Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Material Type

Silicon

Germanium

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Application

Data Processing Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Military and Civil Aerospace

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea Taiwan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

