Salt Lake City, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven investment technology provider, today announced that it has completed a Series A round of $5 million led by HORIZON s.a., a French family office. Jean-Baptiste Duzan, the manager of the family office and a former Renault-Nissan executive, will join the Causality Link advisory board.

Causality Link’s unique, AI-powered research platform extracts the knowledge contained within millions of documents and other text-based sources to provide investors and analysts with a unique perspective on companies, industries and macroeconomic drivers. By aggregating explicitly stated cause-and-effect relationships between market indicators and company key performance indicators (KPIs), the Causality Link platform provides clients with more significant, longer-lasting, less emotional and more precise insights and forecasts.

“The value of the Causality Link platform for industrial and financial risk detection, and for a global understanding of the complexity of modern supply chains, is truly unparalleled,” said Duzan. “Coming from the complex and exceedingly interconnected paradigm of the car manufacturing supply chain, I instantly recognized the power of what Causality Link does, and I am delighted to participate in this venture.”

“Now more than ever, investors and strategic leaders need a way to synthesize a global view of the events and causal links driving market movements,” said Pierre Haren, CEO of Causality Link. “This funding will help us accelerate our international operations, innovate with new technology and increase the products and services we deliver to our customers.”

Ken Nickerson, one of the early investors in Causality Link and former CTO of Morgan Stanley’s PDT proprietary trading group, added, “HORIZON’s vote of confidence is a testament to Causality Link’s continued momentum. Our unique causal link network, built by analyzing over 80 million documents, gives us an unrivaled ability as we automate the computation of forces acting on markets worldwide.”

With the overall aim of improving transparency in financial markets, the Causality Link platform models the forces acting on the markets, leveraging machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) techniques to weave together the insights and creativity of experts in understanding the causal relationships at work in the financial world. The solution is leading the next wave of AI innovation that leverages technology to combine human knowledge from thousands of authors.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between their subjects and various market indicators. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

