There is a section covering the pancreas and diabetes, including the continued growth in the number of diabetics and prediabetics in the U.S. and elsewhere. It covers selected clinical trials pertinent to the evolution and proliferation of CGMs. The scope of this report includes novel CGMs and components in development. These may or may not ever see market launch but should nonetheless be of interest to industry managers.



Also covered here are selected regulatory and reimbursement affairs.Regulatory guidelines need to keep abreast of the technological developments so that safe, effective devices may enter the market.



Without sufficient, carefully crafted reimbursement or payer coverage, the devices will never get off the ground. Both favorable regulatory and reimbursement guidelines are needed if manufacturers are to continue to develop and commercialize the best equipment for managing diabetes.



Selected companies are profiled in this report. These include not only the market leaders—Dexcom, Medtronic, Abbott, Tandem and Insulet—but also smaller companies working on promising technology.



Not covered in the scope of this report is in-depth analysis of market values and growth rates.These are available in other reports.



Also not covered is the ultimate in artificial pancreas: the cell-based implant. While these are under development, for practical purposes implants seem to be some distance down the road.



Report Includes:

- An overview of the current state of the art for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) for diabetes

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Encompassing details of CGM functionalities like how they work, who can use one, and when a CGM could help to better manage the disease

- Examination of the critical issues within the CGM market, including technological developments, geographic trends, market dynamics, adoption trends and clinical trials

- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast and future of the CGM device industry

- Market share analysis of the leading players of the industry and their comprehensive company profiles



Summary:

This report is designed to investigate and discuss the latest developments in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for the management of diabetes. The study’s goals include -

- Presenting the current products in the U.S., EU and elsewhere.

- Looking at the technology—both on the market and in development.

- Tracing improvements that companies are engineering and where these improvements may lead within the market.

- Examining how close the industry is to a device-based artificial pancreas (AP).

- Exploring selected clinical trials, the conclusions drawn from the research, and how the clinical trials affect the further development of CGM.

