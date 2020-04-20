Given the exceptional situation related to the Covid-19 outbreak, Befimmo's priority is to preserve the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and partners. Therefore, in accordance with the Royal Decree of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on company law in the framework of the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, it has been decided to modify the participation modalities regarding the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

Read the full press release by clicking on the link below:

Attachment