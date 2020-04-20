CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, today announced Forrester Research has positioned BrandMuscle as a leader in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020. We believe this recognition further validates BrandMuscle’s continuous, 20-year innovation and deep industry expertise in through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) solutions.

Forrester evaluated 13 of the most significant TCMA vendors against 24 criteria, including governance (manufacturer/vendor), execution (partners), and technology. BrandMuscle received the highest possible scores in the criteria of MDF/co-op funds management, marketing vehicles, digital asset management, physical asset management, account-based B2B campaigns, concierge/self-service, delivery options, pricing strategy, partner ecosystem, revenue dynamics, customer base, and number of employees.

“BrandMuscle has spent the past two decades helping businesses grow their brands and revenue through local marketing channels. Our broad technology platform and concierge services help our customers scale their brand marketing initiatives across millions of local businesses,” said Scott Weeren, BrandMuscle CEO. “We are honored to be recognized as a leader by a premier independent analyst firm like Forrester, and look forward to continued innovation in the TCMA space to serve our rapidly-growing customer base.”

The report states that BrandMuscle is “reaching beyond brand compliance and integrating a complete set of tools to help local businesses execute marketing campaigns that drive revenue results.” Along with the highest possible score in the customer base criterion, BrandMuscle reference interviews “reveal customers who are happy with the product and the company.” Finally, BrandMuscle is recognized as “a good fit for companies with well-known national brands and highly decentralized franchises, retailers, or channels”.

“Our position as a leader in The Forrester Wave validates, in our opinion, BrandMuscle’s market-leading capabilities to enable complex cross-channel engagement strategies,” said Richard Mendis, BrandMuscle Chief Strategy Officer. “We continue to invest in both our partner ecosystem and organic R&D, through BrandMuscle Labs projects such as machine learning driven local marketing recommendations, to provide the most innovative TCMA software and services to our customers.”

