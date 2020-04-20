Lorton, VA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, recently announced a change of ownership of the subfranchisor rights for the state of Virginia. The new owners are long-time EXIT Realty franchisees from Maryland, Bernadette Cole and Koy Banks, and their business partner, Randy Barrows.

Bernadette Cole is the Broker/Owner EXIT Landmark Realty with two locations in Maryland, and a co-owner of EXIT Realty Associates in Lorton, Virginia. She holds a BS degree in Financial Services from Wright State University. She is a John Maxwell Certified Mentor, Coach and Speaker, a Brian Buffini Certified Mentor and holds GRI and CDRS Elite certification.

Cole’s office has a proven track record of new agent success, producing the Rookie of the Year (highest producing new agent) for Charles County, Maryland for several years. In 2019, the office was recognized by REAL Trends America’s Best as one of the top 1% of brokerages in the nation.

Koy Banks, is the Broker/Owner of EXIT Community Realty in Maryland and a co-owner of EXIT Realty Associates in Virginia. He has been in the real estate business for fifteen years and a broker for twelve. As a broker and franchisee, Banks is committed to providing his agents with efficient systems, leadership, training, and fostering a high-energy motivational atmosphere.

Banks is also a top-producing agent and team leader having sold more than 500 homes in his real estate career. He has achieved several sales awards with EXIT including induction into the company’s Sapphire Circle and his sales team has ranked among the top 10 in the company.

Randy Barrows is a co-owner of EXIT Realty Associates in Virginia, and the Director of Operations for Cole’s EXIT Landmark Realty offices. Prior to joining EXIT, Barrows served in the United States Air Force, was co-owner of a real estate investment company and had a 20-year career with Verizon Communications.

Barrows is a trusted and proven expert in operations and management. During his time with Verizon, he received top accolades for his leadership and expertise successfully resurrecting four multimillion-dollar contracts from cancellation and returning two underperforming program centers to profitable status in less than three months. He additionally held various senior management positions at Verizon in both the Customer Service Center and Network Operations Center.

Virginia’s new ownership team accepted the baton from Nancy Shaver and Tom Shaver, Regional Owners of EXIT Realty Virginia since 2004. While they have retired from their regional roles, the Shavers will continue their association with EXIT Realty.

“This change of ownership is the perfect passing of the baton in Virginia,” said Bonnell. “Nancy and Tom will still be with EXIT and able to spend more time with several grandchildren, while Bernadette, Koy and Randy bring their success and skillset for the next chapter. My heart was warmed when during a transition meeting, Nancy told their brokers she loved them and believed that she and Tom were putting them in the right hands to go to the next level.”

