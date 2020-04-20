AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 20th April, 2020 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Amber Grid Shareholders the Consolidated Company’s audited Annual Financial Statements and Annual Report for year 2019 has been approved.



The audited consolidated financial results of Amber Grid for the year 2019 do not differ, in substance, from the estimates for the twelve months of 2020 that was announced on 6 February 2020.

• Revenue for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 54.8 mln.

• Net profit for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 11.8 mln.

• EBITDA was EUR 24.3 mln.

The shareholders of Amber Grid approved of the Board’s proposal to leave the profit in the company having regard to the last year’s decision of the market regulator to set a significantly lower permissible income level for the company for 2020 due to exceeded return on investment in previous years and also in view of the increased funds requirements for investments in the GIPL construction.



The Company also prepared Social Responsibility Report for the year 2019 which is included in the annexes of the material event.

