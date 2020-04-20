Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open at 696 Paul Huff Parkway. The new store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Cleveland stay connected.

CLEVELAND, Tenn., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open at 696 Paul Huff Parkway. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Cleveland stay connected during the current crisis and beyond.



“Amidst social distancing, technology enables us to work remotely, homeschool, order goods, entertain ourselves, connect with loved ones, and so much more,” said Chance Barnett, co-owner of uBreakiFix Cleveland. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return. uBreakiFix also offers mail-in repairs for customers who do not wish to visit the store in person.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix Cleveland is owned by East Tennessee residents Chance Barnett and Chris and Kevin O’Beirne, who also own three uBreakiFix locations in Knoxville and one in East Nashville.

“This opening is different from our others, of course, due to the current climate,” Barnett said. “In a lot of ways, it’s our most important uBreakiFix opening to date, as our services are more critical now than ever before. Electronics are a lifeline keeping us connected to family, work, school, emergency services, and more. There’s enough to stress about right now; a broken phone shouldn’t compound that.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 560 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Cleveland and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Cleveland is located at 696 Paul Huff Parkway, Cleveland, TN 37312 and can be reached at: (423) 464-5242. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/cleveland.

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

