Tampa, FL, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellichief, the worldwide leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, will offer three free webinars this week for businesses looking to streamline their processes to drive revenue and fortify business continuity, including:
(April 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) Streamline with Enterprise Automation in Accounts Payable and Sales Orders for Oracle EBS
As most companies begin to review their operating processes, they are not only looking to streamline but also save money. The fewer manual tasks your teams must complete, the better for your bottom line.
In Streamline with Enterprise Automation in Accounts Payable and Sales Orders for Oracle EBS, you’ll get an in-depth look at how IntelliChief has helped companies like yours streamline their operations, solve complex business challenges, improve KPIs, and:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/l/31472/2020-04-02/ldx9x4
(April 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) How to Evaluate Your AP Automation Options as an Infor (LX, XA, System21) User
With Infor (LX, XA, or System21) as your primary ERP application, you’ll need to ensure that the Accounts Payable automation solution that you choose integrates seamlessly. While that should be one of your primary considerations, it shouldn’t be the only thing you take into account.
In How to Evaluate Your AP Automation Options as an Infor (LX, XA, or System21) User, you can take a closer look at the must-have features for AP automation. Discover:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/l/31472/2020-03-24/l2rw4b
(April 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) The Procure to Pay Cycle - A Shift in the Construction Industry
The procure to pay cycle in construction was never a model of efficiency. The current economic slowdown and material shortages will accentuate this situation. Requisitioning, purchasing, receiving, invoicing, subcontract management and payment are core processes for most contractors. These are high volume steps and traditionally handled in a variety of primary systems or, in some cases spreadsheets, Word documents, and e-mail. Some contractors still get invoices via the mail. Yet contractors depend on these processes to ensure tight controls, processing efficiency, smooth functioning supply chains, and collecting historical information for bidding future work.
Join our webinar, The Procure to Pay Cycle - A Shift in the Construction Industry, experts from the Burger Consulting Group and IntelliChief, the leader in enterprise content management and automation, will walk you through how to streamline your organizational processes and accelerate your P2P cycle. Together we will show you how your team can achieve optimal processing times with significantly fewer errors in a paperless environment that supports remote and mobile access. Discover:
Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/constructionwebinar
About IntelliChief
IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/
Attachments
Zachary Leete IntelliChief 2394049545 zleete@intellichief.com
IntelliChief
Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES
Zachary Leete IntelliChief 2394049545 zleete@intellichief.com
870751.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
870752.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
IntelliChief LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: