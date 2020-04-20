Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17 April, 2020) of £34.9m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17 April, 2020) of £34.9m.
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17 April 2020  was:  
  Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.66p54,830,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 61.50p 
Ordinary share price 48.00p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (24.60)% 
   
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 17/04/2020 