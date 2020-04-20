KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the public health impact of COVID-19 and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, and their families, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast, in place of a physical gathering.



The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) as originally scheduled, but without a physical location. Stockholders at the close of business on March 16, 2020 are eligible to attend and vote (or have voted by proxy) their shares at the Annual Meeting.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in, or vote at the Annual Meeting, please refer to Eastman’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com .

Contacts: Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington 423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com Investors: Greg Riddle 212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com