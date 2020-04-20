ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.4.2020 AT 18.15

ROBIT PLC: CHANGE IN THE HOLDING OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES



A total of 2.000 Robit shares have been returned to Robit Plc on April 17th, 2020. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan. The shares have been returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme due to the termination of employment of key persons.



After the return, Robit Plc holds a total of 150 793 own shares.

ROBIT PLC

Ilkka Miettinen, CFO

For further information, please contact:

Tel. +358 50 384 8318

ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com

