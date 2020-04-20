The Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. held on Monday 23 March 2020 adopted the following decision on dividend payments for the fiscal year 2019:

„Dividends will be paid to shareholders for the total amount of ISK 657,147,826 for the fiscal year 2019 or ISK 2 for each ISK of nominal value of shares in the company. The last trading day attaching right to dividend is 20 March 2020 and corollary 23 March 2020 is the ex-date (trading exclusive of dividends). Record day is 24 March 2020, which entails that dividends will be paid to shareholders registered in the shareholders registry at closing on 24 March 2020. Payment of dividends is scheduled for 20 April 2020. However, the Board of Directors is for a period until 23 September 2020, authorised to decide whether to postpone payment of dividends or cancel payment in full, taking into consideration the cash position of the company and other circumstances in the economic environment.“

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. has decided to defer the decision on the payments of dividends for the fiscal year 2019.