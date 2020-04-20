|GOFORE PLC
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|20.4.2020
|GOFORE PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.4.2020
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|20.4.2020
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|GOFORE
|Amount
|1,500
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|7.3533
|EUR
|Total cost
|11,029.95
|EUR
|Gofore Plc now holds a total of 24 116 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 20.4.2020
|On behalf of Gofore Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For more information, please contact:
|Petteri Venola, CFO, Gofore Plc
|tel. +358 400 805 487
|petteri.venola@gofore.com
|www.gofore.com
