Paris, April 20, 2020
Preparation of the 1Q20 Financial Communication
The 2019 quarterly series have been updated following the February 25, 2020 announcement regarding the sale by Natixis of a 29.5% stake in Coface to Arch Capital Group. This announcement notably translates into the following:
Appendices (unaudited):
2019 updated quarterly series following the announcement of the sale by Natixis of a 29.5% stake in Coface. The Natixis consolidated and the Corporate center series are the only ones to be impacted. The series for Asset and wealth management, CIB, Insurance and Payments remain unchanged.
Natixis consolidated
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|Net revenues
|1,957
|2,100
|2,102
|2,326
|Expenses
|(1,597)
|(1,448)
|(1,465)
|(1,606)
|Gross operating income
|360
|653
|637
|719
|Provision for credit losses
|(31)
|(109)
|(70)
|(119)
|Associates
|3
|8
|3
|6
|Gain or loss on other assets
|682
|(7)
|9
|1
|Change in value of goodwill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pre-tax profit
|1,015
|545
|579
|607
|Tax
|(201)
|(149)
|(114)
|(153)
|Minority interests
|(65)
|(68)
|(66)
|(96)
|Net income - group share excl. Coface net contribution
|749
|328
|399
|358
|Coface net contribution
|15
|18
|16
|12
|Net income - group share incl. Coface net contribution
|764
|346
|415
|371
Corporate Center
|€m
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|Net revenues
|55
|10
|64
|(10)
|Expenses
|(244)
|(110)
|(84)
|(102)
|SRF
|(170)
|0
|0
|(0)
|Other
|(74)
|(110)
|(84)
|(102)
|Gross operating income
|(188)
|(100)
|(20)
|(112)
|Provision for credit losses
|(1)
|(3)
|(2)
|(2)
|Net operating income
|(190)
|(103)
|(22)
|(114)
|Associates
|(0)
|0
|(0)
|(0)
|Other items
|699
|(5)
|1
|(0)
|Pre-tax profit
|509
|(108)
|(21)
|(114)
|RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)
|8.8
|9.2
|9.8
|9.4
Coface
|€bn
|1Q19
|2Q19
|3Q19
|4Q19
|RWA (Basel 3)
|3.9
|3.8
|3.8
|4.0
About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.2 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.3% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in
Figures as at 31 December 2019.
Contacts:
|Investor Relations
|investorelations@natixis.com
|Damien Souchet
Noémie Louvel
Souad Ed Diaz
|+33 1 58 55 41 10
+33 1 78 40 37 87
+33 1 58 32 68 11
|Press contacts
|Sonia Dilouya
Daniel Wilson
|+33 1 58 32 01 03
+33 1 58 19 10 40
|sonia.dilouya@natixis.com
daniel.wilson@natixis.com
