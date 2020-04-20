Publication on April 20, 2020, 5.45 PM CET

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 6, 2020 and April 17, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 06/04/2020 3,000 12.6514 37,954 07/04/2020 3,000 13.4997 40,499 08/04/2020 2,633 13.7757 36,271 09/04/2020 3,000 14.4135 43,241 14/04/2020 3,000 13.7249 41,175 15/04/2020 3,000 13.7334 41,200 16/04/2020 0 - - 17/04/2020 2,500 14.4762 36,191 Total 20,133 13.7352 276,531

As of April 17, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 503,649 shares at an average price of EUR 19,1468, representing in total EUR 9,643,243.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 582,297 shares as of April 17, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

