SAN DIEGO, CA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At all phases of her multifaceted executive marketing career, Christa Martin has cracked the growth code by applying a drive for understanding customer expectations and applying real-world experiences for outstanding growth. Recognized and selected as one of 2020’s top 100 marketers at the recent ONCON Awards, Martin brings her talents to Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” firm of fractional chief marketers.

Martin specializes in deployments with B2B, B2C, technology, SaaS, healthcare, consumer goods and professional services companies, helping enterprises identify new market opportunities, develop new growth opportunities, and generate demand. Leveraging her extensive technical, operating and company culture background, she designs proven approaches to companies experiencing challenges in growth, competition and changing consumer behavior.

Some notable career highlights:

While at UPS as VP of Product Marketing, The UPS Store, Martin helped to launch the largest global online print network (SAAS) and managed five profit centers that generated $1.1B in sales.

As SVP of Marketing at Partners in Leadership, Martin facilitated the launch of 12 new product and marketing approaches in just three years with social, content and digital lead generation engines generating 47% to 70% growth in leads and website views.

At Rhino Linings she designed and managed the regional sales approach, launched 5 new divisions and dealer markets opportunities expanding the company’s reach into entirely new business opportunities, generating new sources of income for the company.

“Christa’s broad experience across marketing, technology management and innovative digital approaches give her the unique ability to develop and deliver innovative, integrated action plans implementable organization wide,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ West Team.

Martin earned her MBA from the University of Phoenix, and holds a B.A. in Chemistry from Virginia Tech. Additionally she has graduate experience in material science engineering, electrical engineering, drug chemistry and polymer chemistry. She holds certificates in medical device and pharmaceutical marketing. She also holds certifications in AI, Business Strategy Implications from MIT and an ATD license in Culture Management.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com