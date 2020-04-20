



Ecully, April 20, 2020

PCAS Combined General Meeting: Due to COVID 19 containment measures, shareholders are invited to vote by mail

The PCAS board of Directors, meeting today, decided to hold the Annual General Meeting behind closed doors at PCAS headquarters in Ecully on May 12, 2020. In compliance with the instructions of the government and the health authorities aimed at fight against the spread of the coronavirus by limiting meetings as much as possible, and, in accordance with the provisions of ordinance n ° 2020-321 dated March 25, 2020, PCAS invites those of its shareholders who had planned to attend its general meeting of May 12, 2020 to vote by mail or to give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting. In this context, PCAS wishes to inform its shareholders of the following exceptional provisions:

1 - Postal voting procedures

PCAS recommends that its shareholders vote by post by sending their ballot before May 7, 2020 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) and in the manner described in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on April 24, 2020 and available on the Company's website www.pcas.com in the “Investors” section.

2 - Questions from shareholders

During the meeting, it will not be possible to ask questions or to propose draft amendments or new resolutions.

Shareholders are invited to ask their questions in writing by sending them without delay, and before May 6, 2020 at the latest, by email to the following email address : ag2020@pcas.com. The Company will respond to them during the Meeting and in the minutes of its Meeting, which will be published on its website www.pcas.com in the "Investors" section. To be taken into account, these questions must imperatively be accompanied by an account registration certificate.

3 - Online distribution

On May 12, 2020, from 2 p.m. (Paris time), a presentation by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company of the activity of the Company during the year ended will be webcast on the website of the Company www.pcas.com. It will be followed by the results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the vote of the Meeting, on the basis of the postal votes and the powers of the President received by CIC at the email address serviceproxy@cic.fr until May 7, 2020 inclusive.





All useful information on this General Meeting will also be published on the Company's website www.pcas.com in the “Investors” section. Shareholders are invited to consult this section regularly.







NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

2020 Annual General Meeting in Ecully behind closed doors at 2 pm on May 12, 2020

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €200.9 million in 2019 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com





PCAS Newcap



Pierre Luzeau / Eric Moissenot



Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Financial communication and investor relations Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00



www.pcas.com Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53

pcas@newcap.eu

