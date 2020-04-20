Montrouge, 20 April 2020



GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Notice of Meeting Published and Voting Open

Crédit Agricole S.A. is informing its shareholders that the Notice of Meeting for the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on 13 May 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Montrouge, without shareholders physically present, is now available on the company’s website. The Meeting will be broadcast live online in the area of the website dedicated to the General Meeting.

The advance online voting period is now open and will run until 12 May 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time). Postal voting is available until 10 May 2020, which is the last day that paper voting forms will be accepted. Given the current health situation, we are inviting shareholders to exercise their rights in advance of the Meeting by voting or granting proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or a third party.

All the legal documentation related to the General Meeting is available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website in compliance with the timelines stipulated by the applicable regulatory provisions (specifically Order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020). Crédit Agricole S.A. invites its shareholders to regularly consult the page dedicated to the General Meeting on the company website www.credit-agricole.com .





