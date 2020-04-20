|Montrouge, 20 April 2020
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Notice of Meeting Published and Voting Open
Crédit Agricole S.A. is informing its shareholders that the Notice of Meeting for the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on 13 May 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Montrouge, without shareholders physically present, is now available on the company’s website. The Meeting will be broadcast live online in the area of the website dedicated to the General Meeting.
The advance online voting period is now open and will run until 12 May 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time). Postal voting is available until 10 May 2020, which is the last day that paper voting forms will be accepted. Given the current health situation, we are inviting shareholders to exercise their rights in advance of the Meeting by voting or granting proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or a third party.
All the legal documentation related to the General Meeting is available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website in compliance with the timelines stipulated by the applicable regulatory provisions (specifically Order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020). Crédit Agricole S.A. invites its shareholders to regularly consult the page dedicated to the General Meeting on the company website www.credit-agricole.com.
Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts
Charlotte de Chavagnac + 33 1 57 72 11 17 charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain + 33 1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Pauline Vasselle + 33 1 43 23 07 31 pauline.vasselle@credit-agricole-sa.fr
See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com
|Crédit_Agricole
|Crédit Agricole Group
|créditagricole_sa
Individual shareholder relations contacts
Toll-free number (from France): 0 800 000 777
credit-agricole-sa@relations-actionnaires.com
Registered shareholder relations contacts
+ 33(0)1 57 78 34 31
ct-contactcasa@caceis.com
Investor relations contacts
+ 33(0)1 43 23 04 31
investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Attachment
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Montrouge cedex, FRANCE
2020 04 20 (GB) CASA - Brochure convocation AGFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: