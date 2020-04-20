Roissy, 20 April 2020
Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
Air France-KLM’s 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2020.
The French version is available in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions. It may be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Air France-KLM’s website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Annual Documents and Finance/Publications/Regulated Information sections). The English version of this document is available on Air France-KLM’s website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Annual Documents and Finance/Publications/Regulated Information sections).
The Registration Document includes, in particular, the Annual Financial Report, the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the Statutory Auditors’ reports and the information relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees.
