VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) (the “Company”) announces that pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators it will not file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the related management's discussion and analysis, as required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) prior to the filing deadline of April 29, 2020.



The Company expects to report its Annual Filings results on or about June 12, 2020 and is afforded a postponement of up to a maximum 45-day extension pursuant to blanket relief for all market participants granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 –Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Annual Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol PED.H) focused on Technology, vanadium exploration and development.

