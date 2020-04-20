AMHERST, N.Y., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, is pleased to announce they will host a Virtual NAB Show Booth as the key event in a series of online events for ATTO in place of NAB Show 2020 and other trade shows that would have occurred at the time.



ATTO Technology is hosting a WebEx event April 29, 2020, 11:00 A.M EDT (8:00 A.M. PDT/4:00 P.M. BST) called ATTO Virtual NAB Show Booth: Connect with Confidence! This live event will feature their latest connectivity solutions for media professionals. ATTO Customer Engineers will present demonstrations showing the impressive performance in media workflows of ATTO FastFrame ™ Ethernet adapters and ATTO Celerity ™ Fibre Channel HBAs . Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and chat with ATTO team members.

Space is limited to this event, so those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

ATTO is proud to be a part of Dell Technologies Media Live! event April 21-22, 2020, 11:00 A.M EDT (8:00 A.M. PDT/4:00 P.M. BST), where they will present ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring, and Analytics software and how it can help optimize Dell workstation media workflows. Register for this event here: https://www.delltechnologies.com/en-us/events/nab2020/index.htm

On April 22, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. EDT ATTO joins Qumulo to discuss accelerating Qumulo storage with ATTO FastFrame 10/25/40/50/100GbE NICs, certified by Qumulo, and ATTO 360 Tuning software. Register for this event here: discover.qumulo.com/2020_04NAWebinar-NABPartnerShowcase-ATTOTechnology_RegistrationPage.html

ATTO will participate in NAB Show Express , May 13 and 14, 2020. NAB Show Express is the official NAB Show online alternative to the popular live trade show, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will find demo videos, solution guides, and product information for media and film production connectivity.

Additional online events will include:

May 21, 2020 – ATTO will participate in an online partner event hosted by Global Distribution Group.

May 27, 2020 – ATTO will present during the Los Angeles Mac Admins Zoom Meeting.

For up-to-date information on ATTO events, please visit the Events page of atto.com.



ATTO Technology provides unmatched professional connectivity purpose-made for media and film production, broadcasting and content creation. ATTO Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs, ATTO FastFrame Ethernet NICs, ATTO ExpressSAS ® HBAs , ATTO ThunderLink ® Thunderbolt ™ adapters , along with ATTO software and drivers, are high-performance solutions enabling smooth, worry-free 4K, 8K editing and production workflows in the studio and at home.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.