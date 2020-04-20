New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886247/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for PPE from manufacturing industry and stringent and comprehensive safety regulations. In addition, increasing demand for PPE from manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US market analysis include segments and geographic landscapes



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hand and arm protection

• Protective clothing

• Foot and leg protection

• Respiratory protection

• Others



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• OGM

• Construction

• Others



This study identifies the growth of building and construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US covers the following areas:

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US sizing

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US forecast

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886247/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001