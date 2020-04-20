New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fleet Telematics Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886236/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on fleet telematics systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits in terms of cost savings, fleet telematics system integrated with video-based safety system precisely tracks driver behaviour, and government initiatives pushing adoption of telematics systems. In addition, the benefits in terms of cost savings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fleet telematics systems market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscapes



The fleet telematics systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Aftermarket fleet telematics systems

• OEM fleet telematics systems



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing developments in OEM fleet telematics systems as one of the prime reasons driving the fleet telematics systems market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced analytics usage to optimize vehicle efficiency and adoption of 5G technology to gain prominence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fleet telematics systems market covers the following areas:

• Fleet telematics systems market sizing

• Fleet telematics systems market forecast

• Fleet telematics systems market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001