NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Key players in the global C-RAN market are regularly focusing on new product development, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain and attain a competitive edge in the market. Further, mergers & acquisitions are other key strategies adopted by the players in the ecosystem. For instance, in 2019, Rakuten announced a strategic partnership with Altiostar to enhance its product portfolio across LTE and 5G technologies.



5G and LTE networks are expected to account the larger market share in 2019

On the basis of network type, the C-RAN market is subdivided into 3G, and LTE & 5G. Among these, 5G and LTE networks held the larger share in the C-RAN market in 2019. Rapid growth in the communication traffic in terms of data and calls leads to increased power consumption at the network operator level. This acts as an opportunity for C-RAN technology which provides lower power consumption, improved coverage, and virtualization in terms of traffic management.

Explore key industry insights in 84 tables and 50 figures from the 141 pages of report, “Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Architecture Type (Centralized-RAN, Cloud/Virtualized RAN), By Network Type (3G, LTE & 5G), By Component (Infrastructure [Remote Radio Units, Baseband Units, Fronthaul], Software, Services [Consulting, Design & Deployment, Maintenance & Support, Others), By Deployment Model (Indoor, Outdoor)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market in 2019, owing to the high adoption rates. Besides, the region is connected with complex networks across the industries in diverse verticals, this will further upsurge the growth of the C-RAN market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market are Nokia Corp, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, ZTE Corp, Altiostar, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, and ASOCS Ltd.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the architecture type, centralized-RAN architecture segment captures highest market share in 2019.

Of all the network type, 5G and LTE networks held the larger share in the C-RAN market in 2019.

Among all the component, the infrastructure segment accounted for the largest share in C-RAN market in 2019.

Among all the deployment model, outdoor segment constitutes the largest market share in C-RAN market in 2019.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market on the basis of architecture type, network type, component, deployment model, and region.

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Coverage

Architecture Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Centralized-RAN

Cloud/Virtualized RAN

Network Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

3G

LTE & 5G

Component Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Infrastructure Remote Radio Units Baseband Units Fronthaul

Software

Services Consulting Design & Deployment Maintenance & Support Others



Deployment Model Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Indoor

Outdoor

Geographical Segmentation

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by Region

North America

By Architecture Type

By Network Type

By Component

By Deployment Model

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Architecture Type

By Network Type

By Component

By Deployment Model

By Country – Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Architecture Type

By Network Type

By Component

By Deployment Model

By Country – China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Architecture Type

By Network Type

By Component

By Deployment Model

By Country – Brazil, and Other Countries

