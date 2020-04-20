Amundi: The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, 12th May 2020

Arrangements for making preparatory documents

available and consulting them

Paris, Monday, 20th April 2020,

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will take place at 11.00 a.m. (CET) on Tuesday, 12th May 2020, without the physical presence of shareholders.

Given the current context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French Government, in particular the French ordonnance n° 2020-321, dated 25th March 2020 which adapts the rules for meetings and deliberations of the meetings and governing bodies of companies and unincorporated entities under private law, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company decided, on 27th March 2020, upon delegation from the Board of Directors, to hold the General Meeting without the presence of the shareholders.

Under these conditions, the Company's shareholders are invited to give a proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or to another shareholder, or to vote by mail using the voting form.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section specific to the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website ( https://about.amundi.com/Shareholders/General-Meetings ), which will be regularly updated to specify the final terms and conditions of participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of 12th May 2020 and/or to adapt them in line with any legislative and regulatory changes that may occur after the publication of this release.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of 6th April 2020 and may be accessed on the company’s website ( http://about.amundi.com ). The convening notice will be published in the BALO of 24 April 2020 and will also be made available on the company’s website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company’s Registration Document for the year 2018, also available on the company’s website ( http://about.amundi.com )

For more information, please contact the financial communication department at investor.relations@amundi.com )



