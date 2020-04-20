MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Grasshopper Energy is an active participant in the community supporting local families and organizations such as The Mississauga Food Bank.



“Our company believes in helping people in their time of need. The Mississauga Food Bank does great work for our community to relieve hunger in Mississauga for people in need and this contribution is the least we can do during these difficult times,” said Azeem M. Qureshi, CEO and founder of Grasshopper Energy.

“The Mississauga Food Bank is grateful for the support from the community and how so many are stepping up during this critical time of need. We appreciate and thank everyone at Grasshopper Energy for their gift, which will provide 100,000 meals to our hungry neighbours,” said Meghan Nicholls, Executive Director of The Mississauga Food Bank.

As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, The Mississauga Food Bank put out an urgent call for donations to ensure food can be distributed to those living in poverty.

As this crisis evolves, the organization is continuing to forecast how needs may change and how it will sustain service for months to come as the community feels the impact of the virus.

To find out more about The Mississauga Food Bank, contribute to its efforts and get involved, please visit their website at www.themississaugafoodbank.org .

For those in Mississauga who need access to food due to financial hardship, please visit themississaugafoodbank.org to find your nearest food program.

About Grasshopper Energy

Grasshopper Energy is a leading global sustainable energy company founded in 2007 by Azeem M. Qureshi. The company focuses on the development, acquisition and long-term ownership of clean energy assets. Grasshopper has been the recipient of multiple national industry awards including Solar Innovator of the Year, Project Finance Innovator of the Year and Solar Developer of the Year. For more information, please visit http://grasshopperenergy.com



About The Mississauga Food Bank

The Mississauga Food Bank is the central food bank in Mississauga. Through its network of 45 agencies – including neighbourhood food banks, hot meal programs, and breakfast clubs – they distribute food for over 2.9 million meals each year.

