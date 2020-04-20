No. 5/2020
Copenhagen, 20 April 2020
Lauritz.com Group has appointed the internationally acknowledged M&A consultancy GCA Altium to actively pursue the strategic possibilities for strengthening the capital base of the company and redeem the bond debt. The appointment has been made in agreement with a group of bondholders holding approx. 47% of the outstanding bonds. The same bondholders have also agreed that they will not propose or support any proposal to activate the pledges. This agreement applies until December 31st 2020.
Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board
Carsten Rysgaard, CEO
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO
For press enquiries, please contact:
Susanne Sandsberg
+45 26891909
E-mail: press@lauritz.com
For other enquiries, please contact:
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard
CFO
Preben@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm
This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.30 pm CEST on 20 April 2020.
Attachment
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Lauritz com Group AS - Appointment of M&A consultancyFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: