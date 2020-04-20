No. 5/2020

Copenhagen, 20 April 2020

Lauritz.com Group has appointed the internationally acknowledged M&A consultancy GCA Altium to actively pursue the strategic possibilities for strengthening the capital base of the company and redeem the bond debt. The appointment has been made in agreement with a group of bondholders holding approx. 47% of the outstanding bonds. The same bondholders have also agreed that they will not propose or support any proposal to activate the pledges. This agreement applies until December 31st 2020.

